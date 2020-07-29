Richard "Dick" Sturtridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY, IN - Dick Sturtridge age 72, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Roseann Sturtridge; daughter, Susan (John) Wolf; grandsons: Jonathan Wolf and Blaine Wolf; siblings: Lora Sturtridge and Dean (Barbara Zimny) Sturtridge. Preceded in death by his son, Rick Sturtridge.

Dick was born August 12, 1947 in Gary, IN to the late Haldean and Mildred Sturtridge and attended Lew Wallace High School. On November 7, 1970, he married the love of his life, Roseann Ondovcsik and together they raised two children. Dick retired from Aramark as a route manager. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and coaching Babe Ruth baseball and also was a diehard Hobart 'Brickie' fan. Dick was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Tim Reyna officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

Per our Governor, masks are required. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com