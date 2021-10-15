 Skip to main content
Richard (Dick) Sumpter

May 6, 1950 — Oct. 1, 2021

Dick is survived by his wonderful wife of 45 years, Kathy Sumpter. Together they had two daughters: Jessica (Timothy) Wells of Hammond, IN and Katie Sumpter of Paris, TN; one grandson, Logan Williams of Paris, TN. Dick is also survived by all three of his siblings: Sally (Kent) Welborn of Sequim, WA, Maggy Traynom of Aurora, CO and John Sumpter of Saltville, VA.

He retired from Union Tank Car in East Chicago, IN in 2005.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to Scleroderma Foundation of Greator Chicago or the Alzheimer's Association.

