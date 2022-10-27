 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard "Dick" Thomas Johnson

July 23, 1937 - Oct. 23, 2022

Richard "Dick" Thomas Johnson, age 85, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Dick is survived by his children: Lori (Mike) Wilkinson and Steven (Lea) Johnson; grandchildren: Brian, Brady, Brookelyn, Erica and Kevin. He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter & Mary Johnson; sister, Margaret Coffman.

Dick graduated from Hebron High (1955) and earned a B.S. in agronomy at Purdue University. He served in the United States Army at Fort Sill, OK as a surveyor while also playing baseball on the 214th Artillery Group Team. Dick was self-employed at Johnson's Seeds in Hebron and was a sales associate at Crown Feed in Crown Point. He served as a volunteer fireman, was involved in the Hebron Lions Club, and was an avid White Sox and Cincinnati Bengals fan. He also enjoyed golfing and playing the Hoosier Lottery. Dick lived a simple life, had a big heart, and loved to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jamie Constant officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery in Hebron, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Richard's name to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Indiana at www.alz.org

Visit Richard's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

