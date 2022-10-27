July 23, 1937 - Oct. 23, 2022

Richard "Dick" Thomas Johnson, age 85, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Dick is survived by his children: Lori (Mike) Wilkinson and Steven (Lea) Johnson; grandchildren: Brian, Brady, Brookelyn, Erica and Kevin. He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter & Mary Johnson; sister, Margaret Coffman.

Dick graduated from Hebron High (1955) and earned a B.S. in agronomy at Purdue University. He served in the United States Army at Fort Sill, OK as a surveyor while also playing baseball on the 214th Artillery Group Team. Dick was self-employed at Johnson's Seeds in Hebron and was a sales associate at Crown Feed in Crown Point. He served as a volunteer fireman, was involved in the Hebron Lions Club, and was an avid White Sox and Cincinnati Bengals fan. He also enjoyed golfing and playing the Hoosier Lottery. Dick lived a simple life, had a big heart, and loved to make people laugh. He will be greatly missed.

