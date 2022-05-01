LOWELL, IN - Richard (Dick) Walter Wierzba, age 85, of Lowell, IN, passed away in the comfort of his home Wednesday April 27, 2022. He was born to Walter and Irene Wierzba (nee Leight) on December 4, 1936. Richard is survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Jasin of Crown Point; children: Sherrie (Barry) Van Deursen of Lowell, Nancy (Tom) Reed of Zionsville, Ronnie (Rose) Wierzba of DeMotte; grandchildren: Casey (Todd) Pflughoeft, Jillian (Nathan) Billhorn, Matthew (Katie) Van Deursen, Cody (McKinley) Van Deursen, Tyler (Tiffany) Reed, Luke Reed, Joshua (Dana) Wierzba, Lauren (Adam) Gierke; great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Emma, Ashton, Abagail, Beckett, Hudson, Brecken, Max, Grayson, Oliver, Mary, Vivienne, Julia, Maggie, Henry, Wyatt, Jude, Lincoln, Hadley, Jack and Grant; nieces: Suzie (Doug) Roe, Janet Foster; and great-nephew: Kyle.

Richard led a very blessed and full life. He proudly served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Sigourney and was a member of the Tin Can Sailors. He went on to work for Wonder Bread for several years. Richard partnered with his father eventually becoming owner of Ridge Car Wash until his retirement. Richard was a Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Grand Lodge Free & Accepted Masons State of Indiana 2001-2002, member of Glen Park Lodge #732. Also, 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason, Valley of South Bend and Valley of Terre Haute; Orak Shriners, Hospital Ushers, Valparaiso York Rites, St. James Conclave, Bartimaeus Lodge, KYCH priory #76, National Sojourners, Yeorman of York, and the Order of the Eastern Star. He was also a member of the American Legion #485, NRA, and the Gary Sportsman Club. Beyond all of this, his most earthly passion was the love of his family and friends. He was our/their biggest cheerleader. He never failed us! He was a good and faithful servant.