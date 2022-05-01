Dec. 4, 1936 - April 27, 2022
LOWELL, IN - Richard (Dick) Walter Wierzba, age 85, of Lowell, IN, passed away in the comfort of his home Wednesday April 27, 2022. He was born to Walter and Irene Wierzba (nee Leight) on December 4, 1936. Richard is survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Jasin of Crown Point; children: Sherrie (Barry) Van Deursen of Lowell, Nancy (Tom) Reed of Zionsville, Ronnie (Rose) Wierzba of DeMotte; grandchildren: Casey (Todd) Pflughoeft, Jillian (Nathan) Billhorn, Matthew (Katie) Van Deursen, Cody (McKinley) Van Deursen, Tyler (Tiffany) Reed, Luke Reed, Joshua (Dana) Wierzba, Lauren (Adam) Gierke; great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Emma, Ashton, Abagail, Beckett, Hudson, Brecken, Max, Grayson, Oliver, Mary, Vivienne, Julia, Maggie, Henry, Wyatt, Jude, Lincoln, Hadley, Jack and Grant; nieces: Suzie (Doug) Roe, Janet Foster; and great-nephew: Kyle.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife: Elsie; brother, Ronald Edward Wierzba; great-grandson: Alexander Thomas Reed; and granddaughter, Mallory Lynn Jarvis.
Richard led a very blessed and full life. He proudly served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Sigourney and was a member of the Tin Can Sailors. He went on to work for Wonder Bread for several years. Richard partnered with his father eventually becoming owner of Ridge Car Wash until his retirement. Richard was a Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Grand Lodge Free & Accepted Masons State of Indiana 2001-2002, member of Glen Park Lodge #732. Also, 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason, Valley of South Bend and Valley of Terre Haute; Orak Shriners, Hospital Ushers, Valparaiso York Rites, St. James Conclave, Bartimaeus Lodge, KYCH priory #76, National Sojourners, Yeorman of York, and the Order of the Eastern Star. He was also a member of the American Legion #485, NRA, and the Gary Sportsman Club. Beyond all of this, his most earthly passion was the love of his family and friends. He was our/their biggest cheerleader. He never failed us! He was a good and faithful servant.
Friends are invited to visit with Richards family on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway Crown Point, IN 46307. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday May 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Chuck Hochmuth officiating. Entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Masonic Service Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.. Contributions may be made to shrinerschildrens.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital- st.jude.org