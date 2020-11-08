Richard Don Stookey M.D.

Richard enlisted in the United States Navy. After his service, he earned his medical degree and set up a partnered practice in Hobart, IN, making follow up visits to his patients at nearby St. Mary's Hospital.

Retiring after five decades of practicing medicine, Richard enjoyed walking the family property with his dogs, watching educational shows, as well as sports events on television. He had a passion for fly-fishing, and spent many peaceful, relaxing hours on the river at the family cabin, often bringing home trout for family dinner. He also enjoyed cross-country skiing, exploring trails in various nearby parks. He loved spending time with his family, attending the various sports functions his children were involved in, and in retirement, visits from his grown children and extended family. He is remembered by family, friends, and patients alike as a very generous, friendly, humorous, quick witted soul.