Richard E. Jarzombek

CROWN POINT, IN — Richard E. Jarzombek, 91, of Crown Point, formerly of Munster, IN, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Preceded in death by Nell, his wife of 66 years and their son, Robert. Survived by their children Stephen (Lisa K.) Jarzombek, David (Lisa J.) Jarzombek and Susan (Doug) Seuring; grandchildren: Timothy (Jenna), Katherine, Noah, Benjamin, Jacob, Candace, Aaron and Grace; sister, Pat Wojciechowski; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by the Rev. Michael Yadron. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.

Rich was a polio survivor, Purdue chemical engineer, VP of research for Bee Chemical/Morton Coatings in Lansing, and a founder of Tioga International in Calumet City. Always the innovator, he held a number of patents. He loved restoring photos and creating unique fractal art in retirement. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to St. Thomas More Parish would be greatly appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net