Richard E. Kukla

VALPARAISO, IN — Richard E. Kukla, 89, of Valparaiso, formerly of Sun City West, AZ, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. He was born November 16, 1931, in Chicago, IL, to Stanley and Mary (Giertych) Kukla.

Dick made his career as a carpenter with Carpenter's Local 10 for 41 years. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and loved golfing, baseball, cheering on the Chicago Bears, and going to the casino. While a resident of Sun City West, AZ, Dick lived on a golf course, and spent as much time as possible golfing. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be dearly missed.

On April 29, 1951, he married June Saynay, who survives, along with their children, Michael (Rose) Kukla, Sharon (Bob) Schaufele and Gail (Mark) Skowron; daughter-in-law, Susan Kukla; grandchildren: Brian, Jason, Matt, Megan, Beth, Emily, David, Jake and Grace; and great-grandchildren: Brayden, Logan, Joshua, Aubrey, Leighton and Nicholas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Rick Kukla, four sisters and two brothers.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.