HEBRON, IN - Richard E. Parkhurst, age 84 , of Hebron, IN, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, IN.

Richard is survived by his children: Ruth Parkhurst, Patti (Stan Halajcsik) Baker and Donna Lorek; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Jason) Walsh, Jill (Corey) Garner, Tim (Stephanie) Lorek, Anne (Danny) Reiman and Emily (Mike) Schleh; and nine great-grandchildren: Bryan and Kaitlyn Boykin, Madeline, Benjamin and Jackson Walsh, Jaime and Claire Lorek and Charlie and Theodore Reiman; extended family: Rob, Deana, Zack and Justyne Polgar; good friend, Sue Bell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; parents: Harvey and Violet Parkhurst; son, Richard Parkhurst; and son-in-law, Wayne Lorek.

Richard was an Army Veteran, an avid fisherman and a die-hard Cubs fan. He worked over 40 years at Liverpool Paint and Hardware. Richard was a member of Range Line Presbyterian Church in Hebron and was very family oriented.

Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Visit Richard's online guestbook at