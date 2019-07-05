VALPARAISO, IN - Richard, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Valparaiso. Born in Phillipsburg, NJ on June 19, 1933 to the late Elmer and Sadie (Morris) Rush. He was a Lubrication Engineer at Bethlehem Steel Co., retired in 1992; a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; Air Force veteran, 1955 to 1958; fighter pilot during Vietnam War Era; Member of Porter Mason's Lodge #137 - 32 degree Mason; Member of the American Legion Post 94; Active in Boy Scouts of America for 75 years receiving the Eagle Scout award and the Silver Beaver Award; Former Bishop of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Survived by wife, Audrey Rush (nee Winne) of Valparaiso; sons, Richard (Kathy) Rush of Galveston, TX; Gary (Kristen) Rush of Lafayette, IN; daughter, Alison (John) Wolske of Cape Coral, Florida; eight grandchildren, Das, Jennifer, Jason, Janelle, Rachel, Logan, Karli, Trent; eight great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; brother; sister.
Funeral Service on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 503 Burlington Beach Rd. Elder Michael C. Beeler officiating. Internment Angelcrest Cemetery. Viewing on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN. Memorial to Boy Scouts of America, South Bend, IN and American Heart Association.
Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., VALPARAISO, IN (219) 462-3125.