HOBART, IN — Richard E. Turpin Sr., 81, was born on October 3, 1939, and passed away on Thursday January 21, 2021. Richard is survived by his older brother, Charles Turpin (Betty), of Fort Meyers FL; his children, Richard Turpin (Lynn Turpin), of Battle Creek Mi, Sherry Sauceda (Xavier Sauceda), of Lake Station, and Christy Turpin-Fay (Ed Fay), of La Porte. There are eight grandchildren and 13-great grandchildren which he cherished with his whole heart. Preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Mary Turpin; brothers, William Turpin, James Turpin and Robert Turpin; and sisters: Marjory Lukowski, Shirley Sytnik, Betty Kalbac and Marcia Turpin.

Richard was disabled at the age of 28 years old. Yet he kept a positive attitude and never let his disabilities keep him down. He was a tremendous father, good friend and excellent cook. Richard was a member of the American Legion in Highland, IN. Richard was a generous and appreciative man, took nothing and no one for granted. He did not have much materially, but he was always willing to share and help in any way he could. He loved to camp, fish and socialize with family and friends. He enjoyed playing poker with his brothers and nephews, especially loved it when he won!