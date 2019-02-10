VALPARAISO, IN -
Richard E. Umbach, 94 of Valparaiso, formerly of Frankenmuth, MI, went to live with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 6, 2019 after a long illness of Alzheimer's. Richard was retired from Walgreen Company since 1987. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1946. His area of service was in the South Pacific. He retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve as a Lieutenant after 25 years of reserve service. He was also a member of the Frankenmuth American Legion Post #150 and the Valparaiso American Legion Post #94. He attended Valparaiso University and graduated in 1951 with an Electrical Engineering degree and a Mathematics degree. He served his Lord in many capacities in his church and the Lutheran Hour.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Irene M. (Redker) Umbach, whom he married on August 23, 1952. He is also survived by his children: Judith Lynn Watson of Valparaiso, IN, Virginia Ann (John) Maloney of St. Charles, IL, Richard Lee (Kristin) Umbach of Naperville, IL, and Debra Sue (Robert) Tronrud of Greenwood, CO; grandchildren: Brandon Watson, Jessica Coburn, Christopher and Matthew Scott, Meagan Speckhard, Michael, Laura, and Daniel Maloney, Stephanie Anderson, Brian and Andrew Umbach, and Christopher, Mark, Benjamin, and Claire Tronrud; many great grandchildren; brother: Victor Umbach; sisters: Kathryn Millerwise and Doris Rau; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed and Rosemary Redker, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother: Art Umbach; sisters: Esther Lohrmann, Hildegarde Eagen, Gertrude Warnick, Clara Rummel; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Helen and Alex Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at CEDERBERG FUNERAL HOME, FRANKENMUTH, MI. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation, St. Lorenz Church, or the Lutheran Hours Ministries.