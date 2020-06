Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

CROWN POINT, IN - Richard Edward Tinich, age 92 of Crown Point, passed away May 31, 2020.

Visitation Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral Friday, June 5, 2020 at Burns at 11:00 a.m. Visit www.burnsfuneral.com for full obituary.