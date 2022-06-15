VALPARAISO - Richard Eugene Simons, 62 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born October 9, 1959, in East Chicago, IN to Richard Dean Simons and Judith Elaine (Abel) Simons. Rick was a proud second-generation Ironworker of 40 years who enjoyed working with his father, son, and son-in-law through Ironworkers Local 395. Rick loved going to his favorite place, his cabin on the lake in Minnesota with his family. He enjoyed spending time with the family, traveling, fishing, and campfires. Rick was a hard worker who could fix anything and was a proud family man.