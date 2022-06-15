 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Eugene Simons

Richard Eugene Simons

Oct. 9, 1959 - June 12, 2022

VALPARAISO - Richard Eugene Simons, 62 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born October 9, 1959, in East Chicago, IN to Richard Dean Simons and Judith Elaine (Abel) Simons. Rick was a proud second-generation Ironworker of 40 years who enjoyed working with his father, son, and son-in-law through Ironworkers Local 395. Rick loved going to his favorite place, his cabin on the lake in Minnesota with his family. He enjoyed spending time with the family, traveling, fishing, and campfires. Rick was a hard worker who could fix anything and was a proud family man.

Rick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carrie Spasske; their children: Jesse (Alyssa) Simons of Chesterton and Brandy (Josh Hopkins) Simons of Portage; grandchildren: Granite, Sydney, and Oakley; sister, Dana Higgins; and his dog, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Steve Simons.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m.

