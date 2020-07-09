VALPARAISO — Richard Everette Trapp, 90, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born December 28, 1929, in Valparaiso to Everette and Gertrude (Kuehl) Trapp. Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served proudly from 1947-1951 aboard the USS Okanogan in the Korean War receiving the Korean Service Medal, China Service Medal and Navy Occupation Medal for his exemplary service. Richard made his career with Indiana General, then McGill's Rebuild and finally with Whispering Pines maintenance department. His passion became landscaping where he was always eager to help others while refusing any help for himself. Typical of his generation, he had a very generous heart, but was content with just the necessities in his own life.