Nov. 4, 1944 - Jan. 6, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Richard F. LaSota, age 77, of Highland, Indiana passed away on January 6, 2022. Survived by his loving wife, Sally; sons: Frank (Elizabeth) LaSota and Aaron (Rachel) LaSota; grandchildren: Mark, Amelia, Kaitlin, and Mackenzie; sisters: Rosemary (Richard) Rucinski and Paulette (Robert) Harnach and numberous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 surge, a private family funeral service will be held at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church Schererville.

Richard will be laid to rest at the Calumet Park Cemetery Merrillville. Richard was a retired East Chicago Police Officer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the hospice of the Calumet area in Richard's name.