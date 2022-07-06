Oct. 15, 1955 - June 9, 2022
VALPARAISO - Richard F. "Rick" Trapp, 66, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was born October 15, 1955, in Valparaiso the son of Richard E. and Delores (Darda) Trapp. Rick worked as a safety and environmental manager for Sun Chemical and attended Calvary Church. In Rick's free time he loved to be outdoors riding his bike, gardening, farming, and caring for his pheasants and other creatures. He enjoyed all things aviation, boating and water skiing, scuba diving, hiking, and studying the Bible. Rick was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with friends. He recently became a grandpa to Jesse, who quickly became the love of his life. Rick was a pillar of strength and wisdom to his family. His selfless, loving, and compassionate nature will be dearly missed.
On October 1, 1977, Rick married La Donna Beck who survives along with their daughter, Jessa (Bryan) Tilford; grandson, Jesse; mother, Delores Trapp; sister, Tammie (Tom) Johnson; and brother-in-law, Dan Ilic. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; sister, Lynnette Ilic; and niece, Angela Ilic.
A Memorial Gathering was held on Monday, June 20, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Calvary Church, 1325 E. Evans Ave., Valparaiso with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Creation Museum, Creekside Trails, or to his grandson, Jesse's, education.