VALPARAISO - Richard F. "Rick" Trapp, 66, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was born October 15, 1955, in Valparaiso the son of Richard E. and Delores (Darda) Trapp. Rick worked as a safety and environmental manager for Sun Chemical and attended Calvary Church. In Rick's free time he loved to be outdoors riding his bike, gardening, farming, and caring for his pheasants and other creatures. He enjoyed all things aviation, boating and water skiing, scuba diving, hiking, and studying the Bible. Rick was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with friends. He recently became a grandpa to Jesse, who quickly became the love of his life. Rick was a pillar of strength and wisdom to his family. His selfless, loving, and compassionate nature will be dearly missed.