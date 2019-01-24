SCHERERVILLE, IN/LANSING, IL - Richard F. Thomas age 89, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his children, Daniel Thomas, James Thomas, Eileen (Michael) Nickolaou, Barry (Lisa) Thomas, Susan (Dan) Cain and Kelly Adams; 15 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and dear friend, Barb Gannon.
Preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Joan C. Thomas; siblings, Donald Thomas, Eugene Thomas and Geraldine Thomas and step mother, Ann Thomas.
Richard was born on August 11, 1929 in Chicago, IL to the late August and Grace Thomas and was a graduate of Fenger High School. He proudly served our country in the US Army. On June 26, 1954, he married the love of his life and together they raised six children. Rich was a Barber for 60 years working at Don's Barber Shop in Chicago at 82nd and Western Avenue and Mr. G's in Dolton, IL. He was an avid golfer and he and Joan enjoyed their winters in the Villages of Lady Lakes, FL. Rich was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, Rich would like you to pay it forward and treat someone to a cup of coffee and a sweet roll.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Gregory A. Bim-Merle officiating.
Private Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.