HIGHLAND, IN - Richard G. Jones, passed away January 30, 2020, age 71. Late of Highland, IN, formerly of Harvey and Glenwood, IL. Loving husband of Linda Jones (nee Rzab). Loving father of Lisa (Dan) Riegler and Stephanie (Scott) Ross. Cherished grandfather of Peyton and Mason Riegler and Josephine, William and Declan Ross. Dear brother of Thomas Jones, Brenda (Michael Bruce) Powers and Sharon (Stan) Aldis. Master of fur friends Holly and Berry.