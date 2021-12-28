June 14, 1936 - Dec. 23, 2021
WHEATFIELD, IN - Richard Gail Gragido, age 85, of Wheatfield, Indiana passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Richard was born June 14, 1936 in Hammond, Indiana.
Richard retired from Inland Steel after thirty years of service. In addition to working at Inland Steel he worked at Blair's Service Station from the age of 15 until 82. He had a passion for cars and lawn care. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers, and an avid Nascar fan. He enjoyed sitting outside and smoking his pipe, and dating the love of his life Patricia. He was known for having a toothpick in his mouth, and being a chicken sitter.
Richard was preceded in death by his son Rick Gragido, his daughter Beth York and his son in law Sonny York.
Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia Gragido; his daughter-in-law Lu Gragido; his daughter Gerri Miles (John); his daughter Becky Darnell (Tom); his son Ken Gragido (Donna); his daughter Kristy Demeter (Joe); and his son Brett Gragido (Sarah), 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A public visitation for Richard will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd, Highland, Indiana 46322, followed by a prayer service from 7:30 PM to 8:00 PM.
Richard will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave, Crown Point, Indiana 46307.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Gragido family. In lieu of flowers the family would like a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.