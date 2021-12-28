Richard Gail Gragido

Richard retired from Inland Steel after thirty years of service. In addition to working at Inland Steel he worked at Blair's Service Station from the age of 15 until 82. He had a passion for cars and lawn care. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers, and an avid Nascar fan. He enjoyed sitting outside and smoking his pipe, and dating the love of his life Patricia. He was known for having a toothpick in his mouth, and being a chicken sitter.