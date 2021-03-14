HAMMOND, IN - Richard George Flood, age 73, of Hammond, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2021. He is survived by his brother, David Flood of Hammond, IN. Richard was preceded in passing by his wife, Lynn (nee Catha); and his parents: George and Lois Flood.

Dick was a 1965 graduate of Gavit High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He proudly served in the U.S. Signal Corp, where he was stationed in Southeast Asia in support of the Vietnam War. He went on to attend Indiana University and the University of Florida where he earned a Ph. D. Dick spent his career as a Professor in the School of Business, at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. He was a passionate traveler, having seen a large part of the world. He was also an avid golfer and bridge player.