Richard George Schweitzer

He leaves his children: Rick (Jeri) Schweitzer of Lowell, Mary Jo Lane of St. John, Janine (Troy Smith) Fitzgerald of Lowell and Mark (Marisa) Schweitzer of Indianapolis; his grandchildren: Vanessa (Mike) Talbert, Valarie (Tony) Batuello, Michael (Caitlyn) Wiltshire, David Wiltshire, Kelly Fitzgerald and her husband Ryan Ortega, Jonathon Fitzgerald and his fiancee Regen Smith, Brianna (Greg) Bernacchi and Adam (Taylor) Schweitzer; his seven great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons; sisters: Wilma Smith and Mary O'Drobinak; and many nieces and nephews.

Active in the community, Richard served 20 years as an umpire for Little League, Babe Ruth and Senior League. He served on the Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Court House Foundation and on the campaign for the establishment of St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point. He was a member of the Indiana Oil Marketers. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, Cardinal Stritch Council #4620 and served a its Grand Knight and a 4th degree member of the Abraham Lincoln General Assembly. A longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Richard served on the church's building and grounds committee, as a Eucharistic minister and member of the funeral choir. He also was a member of the Bishops Guild with the Diocese of Gary and Youche Country Club in Crown Point. In 2019, Richard received the citizen Patriot Award for his dedication and service to the Crown Point communityHis family was his greatest joy. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends, being outdoors, gardening, fishing and playing bridge and pinochle.