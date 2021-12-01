 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard Graves

Richard Graves

Richard Graves

Richard Graves

May 17, 1975 — Dec. 1, 2014

IN LOVING MEMORY OF RICHARD GRAVES ON HIS 7TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We thought of you today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and will tomorrow too. We think of you in silence and make no outward show; for what it meant to lose you only those who love you know. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day; it's the heartache of losing you That will never go away. Love Always, Mom, Dad and Venus.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts