IN LOVING MEMORY OF RICHARD GRAVES ON HIS 7TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We thought of you today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and will tomorrow too. We think of you in silence and make no outward show; for what it meant to lose you only those who love you know. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day; it's the heartache of losing you That will never go away. Love Always, Mom, Dad and Venus.