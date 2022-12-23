July 14, 1938 - Dec. 20, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard Guy Dewey "Dick" was a devoted husband and father. He was born in Potsdam, NY on July 14, 1938 to Maurice and Irene (Hartford) Dewey.

He attended Duke University and Tri-State University where he earned a Civil Engineering degree. He worked at USS Gary Works as a Supervisor for 36 years.

He married his wife of 62 years, Joan (Blanchette) Dewey, on March 26, 1960. Dick and Joan moved to Valparaiso (Morgan Township) to raise their five children and later retired to Leesburg, FL for 25 years, before returning to Valparaiso in 2020.

Dick was a family man and enjoyed golfing, walking, and working on anything and everything.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betsy Lee Dewey. He is survived by his wife, Joan Dewey; son, Gregg (Penny) Dewey; daughters: Tracie Titus, Kellie (Dennis) Epson, Stephanie (Brock) Badgley, and Leslie Abbett; grandchildren: Stacie (Shaun) Ballard, Kelbie (Ray) Lesko, Kyle Titus, Zackary Titus, Tyler Abbett, Austin (Bailey) Abbett, Casey Abbett, and Gracie Abbett; sister, Carolyn Ouderkirk.

There will be a private service for the family in January. Any donations can be made to the Porter County Sheriff's Office "Project Lifesaver-Dewey", 2755 State Rd. 49, Valparaiso, IN 46383. This program was outstanding for Dick.