Richard H, Companik

ST. JOHN, IN - Richard J. Companik, age 83. Late of St. John, IN., formerly of Hammond-Robertsdale, IN. Passed away on August 26, 2021.

Loving husband of the late Judith Companik for 51 years. Cherished father of: Terry (Allison) Companik of Elburn, IN, Rick Companik of St. John, IN, and Frank Companik St. John, IN. Adored grandfather of: Lincoln Joseph and Ellie Judith Companik; he is survived by his brother Jim (late Adrianne) Companik; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Companik and brother Bob.

Richard was a graduate of George Rodgers Clark High School in Hammond, IN. Veteran of six years with the U.S. Army Reserves. Richard retired from Meade Electric. He will always be remembered for his wittiness, mechanical skills, always building electronic gadgets and his pride and joy, his garden. He always had a story to tell and loved his Taco Bell visit.

A memorial visitation for Richard and his wife Judith will take place on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1 block west of US 41 and Wicker Ave.), St. John, IN from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment 2:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Rick and Judith's name to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana. www.elmwoodchapel.com 219-365-3474.