Richard H. Dykstra

SAINT JOHN - Richard "Dyke" H. Dykstra, 82, of St. John, IN, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Rich is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; children: Rick (Joellen), Tami (late Mark) Mulder, and Steve (Dee); grandchildren: Rich (Amy) Mulder, Andy (Alli) Mulder, Dana (Mitch) Corry, LaRae (Craig) Walker, Sam (Amanda) Dykstra, Jesslyn Dykstra, Luke (Jessica) Dykstra, Ben (Becca) Dykstra, Tony Dykstra, and Matt Dykstra; and 9.9 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Dick and Grace Dykstra.

Rich was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Emmanuel Christian Reformed Church, 22515 Torrence Ave., Sauk Village, IL. A committal service will take place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL followed by a funeral service at 10:30 A.M. at Emmanuel Christian Reformed Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Illiana Christian High School (10920 Calumet Ave, Dyer, IN 46311) or Hospice of the Calumet Area (600 Superior Ave, Munster, IN 46321). For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com