Richard H. Starko

CROWN POINT, IN — Richard H. Starko, 90, of Crown Point, passed away January 20, 2021.

He was a graduate of Edison High School. Richard retired from the Budd Co. with over 25 years of service as a cost accountant.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the American Legion, Elks Club and a Boy Scout leader for many years. He served in the U.S. Marines.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Zigmund and Celia Starko, and daughter, Lisa Marie Starko. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary "nee Naccarato" Starko; sons, Richard F. (Mary) Starko, of SC, and David (Kathy) Starko, of Crown Point; and grandchildren: Vincent Starko, Chris (Sarah) Kors, Jeff Kors and Megan Kors.

A Mass of Christian burial will be private. Inurnment in Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com