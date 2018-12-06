GRIFFITH, IN - Richard H. Underwood age 81 of Griffith passed away on Saturday December 1, 2018. He is survived by his children: Richard (Carla) Underwood and Diana (Jeff) Underwood-Gregg; grandchildren: Jordan, Chad (Lauren), Justin (Cassie), Anne, and Aidan; great-granddaughter Lillian and by his four legged companion Joy.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Elizabeth Underwood; his wife of 58 years Mary, and by his brother Clifford.
Inurnment will be private. Friends may meet with the family on Friday December 7, 2018 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith, IN.
Richard was a member of Teamsters Union Local 142. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Green Mile Animal Rescue of Portage, IN. For more information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at: