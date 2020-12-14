KOUTS, IN - Richard Herman Chael, 96 of Kouts, passed away on December 12, 2020, under the loving care of Hospice while a Resident of Rittenhouse in Valparaiso. He was born November 13, 1924 in Kouts, the son of Herman and Caroline (Schroeder) Chael, and was proud to live there his whole life. He graduated from Kouts High School in 1942, and served his country in World War II in the South Pacific Theatre. He remained with his 469th Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion in the Philippines and New Guinea until the end of the war. After discharge from the Army, he returned to Kouts.

In 1952 he married Peggy Ann Graeber, with whom he had two children: Nancy and Paul. In 1955 he purchased the Kouts Lumber Company, which he ran until his retirement in 1994. During his life in Kouts, he served his community and church. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts, of which his grandfather was a founding member after immigrating from Germany. He was a 30 year member of the Kouts Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Chief for 15 years. He was also a member of the Kouts Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation and The American Legion. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. His annual fishing trips to Ontario gave he and his fishing friends and family great joy as did the weekly golf outings and trips south in the winter to get in a few rounds. His wife, Peggy, lost her battle with cancer and preceded him in death in 1986.