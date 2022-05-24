CROWN POINT - Richard I. Claus, age 82, of Crown Point, passed away on May 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Judith L. Claus. Loving father of: Catherine (Keith) Weber, Christine (Dan) Gentry, Constance (Chuck) Sell, and Craig (Char) Claus. Devoted grandfather of: Lauren, Connor (Katie), Matthew, Skylar, Alexander, and the late Charlie. Dearest brother of: the late Donna (late Donald) Dust, Paul (Pam) Claus, and Jim (Laura) Claus. Fond uncle of many nieces; nephews; and cousin too many.

Preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Ruby Claus.

Richard was a lifelong and dedicated member to Zion United Church of Christ. Former employee of Red Top Trucking. He retired from Teamsters Local #142, and owned and operated his own trucking company. He will always be remembered for fixing anything that was broken. He was born a farmer and in his heart he was always a farmer.

Visitation Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel, Cedar Lake 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way). Visitation and Funeral Services Wednesday, May 25, 2022, directly at Zion United Church of Christ, 14804 W. 113th Ave. Dyer, IN. from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Norwalk officiating. Interment Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zion United church of Christ in Richard's name. www.elwwoodchapel.com 219-374-9300.