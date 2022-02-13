 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Igras

HAMMOND, IN - Richard Igras age 70, of Hammond, IN passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Sonia Igras; children: Maria G. (Scott) Garvey, Daniel R. (Tracy) Igras, and Eric S. Igras; grandchildren: Marissa S. Garvey, Rachel M. Pearson, Kenneth A. Garvey, Lauren A. Igras, and Ethan D. Igras; great-grandchild Ruby Lynn Villalon-Chavez; brother Edward J. (Mary) Igras; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Edward W. and Agnes A. Igras; siblings: Dolores R. Farmer and Robert D. Igras; and precious pet "Ronin".

Richard was a 1969 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute. He retired from the School City of Hammond and was an avid bowler. Richard was a devoted and dedicated family who will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., HAMMOND, IN. A Service Celebrating Richard's life will be held at 5:00 PM with Fr. Stanley Dominik officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home.

www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com

