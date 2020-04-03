Richard J. Chovanec (Ret., HPD)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Richard J. Chovanec, 67 of Schererville, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Community Hospital, Munster. He is survived by his beloved life partner of 30 years, Pauline Dvorscak; loving brother of James Chovanec and the late Stephen J. Chovanec; dearest uncle of Stephen (Marlene) Chovanec, William Chovanec and Julie (Daniel) Jerue; dear great uncle of Ryan Jerue and Jessica (Thomas) Stark; nephew of Bernice (late Robert) Banas and Modena (late George) Chovanec; cherished extended family, Robert (Sue) Dvorscak, Chrisitine (Chuck) Breitenfeldt, Jaclyn (Gavin) Macleod, Robert (Pria) Dvorscak Jr., Matthew (Kelsey) Dvorscak, Hunter and Ava; many cousins of the Chovanec and Perhach families and his devoted feline companion, Tiger II.

Private funeral services will be held, there is no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Rick Chovanec was born on June 18, 1952 to Stephen and Margaret (Perhach) Chovanec. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1970. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science Degree from the Calumet College of St. Joseph and was a retired Hammond Police Dept. Detective with a service of 23 years. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Police, Hammond Lodge 51, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. Rick loved to bowl, fish, tend to his garden, play tennis, go for walks and occasionally hit the casino. Rick enjoyed life and was a very happy person. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.