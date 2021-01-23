Richard J. Dawson Sr.
Dec. 20, 1945 — Jan. 15, 2021
MUNSTER, IN — Richard J. Dawson Sr., 75, of Munster, IN, and Seminole, FL, passed away surrounded by family, friends, The Beach Boys and Frankie Valli on the morning of Friday, January 15, 2021. Proving one of his oft-quoted personal mottos, (there's tough ... and then there's "Dawson Tough"), he took on a short episode of lung cancer with courage and seemingly effortless optimism, entertaining those caring for him with his wit and sardonic one-liners until his last moments.
Born to Jack and Mae Dawson on December 20, 1945, Rick grew up in Munster, attended Hammond High School (Class of 1964), served his country in the Vietnam War in the 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One, 1965-1967), and attended Indiana University and Loyola University in pursuit of his bachelor's and juris doctor degrees. He was a longtime employee of Liquid Carbonic in Chicago, IL.
A lover of cars, true crime shows and books, golf, football and chocolate malts, he operated under the assumption that his cholesterol and nicotine levels were dangerously low, and worked tirelessly to raise them to acceptable levels. His advice was always spot-on, and he was reliable, trustworthy and positive. Even on his most trying days, he refused to complain. His answer to "How are you?" was always, "Never better!"
Left with decades of colorful stories, memories and tall tales are his two children, Rick Jr. and Maggie Dawson, and granddaughter, Rachel Dawson, all of Munster; one brother, John Dawson, of Denver CO; seven adoring nieces and nephews; several close companions; and lifelong dear friends too numerous to list.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and beloved brother, Theodore "Ted" Dawson.
Due to current circumstances, no funeral services are planned. In lieu of flowers or other condolences, please treat yourself to a diner breakfast of eggs over "real easy," crisp bacon, white toast and a small glass of milk — or raise a vodka on the rocks with a lime twist to his memory.