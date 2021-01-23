Richard J. Dawson Sr.

Dec. 20, 1945 — Jan. 15, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — Richard J. Dawson Sr., 75, of Munster, IN, and Seminole, FL, passed away surrounded by family, friends, The Beach Boys and Frankie Valli on the morning of Friday, January 15, 2021. Proving one of his oft-quoted personal mottos, (there's tough ... and then there's "Dawson Tough"), he took on a short episode of lung cancer with courage and seemingly effortless optimism, entertaining those caring for him with his wit and sardonic one-liners until his last moments.

Born to Jack and Mae Dawson on December 20, 1945, Rick grew up in Munster, attended Hammond High School (Class of 1964), served his country in the Vietnam War in the 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One, 1965-1967), and attended Indiana University and Loyola University in pursuit of his bachelor's and juris doctor degrees. He was a longtime employee of Liquid Carbonic in Chicago, IL.