Richard J. Doherty

Friends and family always enjoyed hearing his many stories from his 30 total years in the Navy, starting with his time in boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Training Station, then his four years off the coast of Korea, and ultimately his monthly weekends and annual two-week cruises in the Reserves.

A CCD teacher and usher at St. Pius V Church in Lynn, MA and then St. Anne Church in Salem, MA for many years, Richard became active with Lake County Right to Life after moving to Indiana in 1995. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith.

Richard was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Those who had the good fortune to know him will miss him dearly.

Arrangements by KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. However, no visitation is planned. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Reverend Peter Muha at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410 on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. A celebration of Richard's life is planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Lake County Right to Life, P.O. Box 9103, Highland, IN 46322 or Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321. www.kishfuneralhome.net