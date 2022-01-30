CROWN POINT, IN - Richard J. Figurski, age 79, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Beloved husband of 57 years to the late Patricia A. Figurski; loving father to three surviving children: Julie Figurski, Jessica Figurski and Stephen Figurski; older brother: to Robert Figurski and Thomas Figurski. Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Alice (Guzior) Figurski; sister Nancy Wild Pash and brother Ronald Figurski.

Richard was an avid reader of anything that pertained to math, science and the stock market. A graduate of Bowen High School, he went on to attend Roosevelt University studying accounting. His earlier career started at Hyde Park Bank which lead him into the finance auto industry until retirement.

Private memorial services for the family to be held at St. Mary's Church in Crown Point, Indiana. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to The Chicago Lighthouse for the blind or Crown Point Fire Department.