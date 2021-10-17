Richard J. Gormley

IN MEMORY OF RICHARD J. GORMLAY WHO PASSED AWAY ON OCTOBER 17, 2000 !
Although our time together was too short, it was memorable. The emptiness I felt after you died, I kept between God and myself.
In time I was able to move on but I still think about you and am now able to talk about our time together with my loved ones. Realizing you were no longer suffering brought peace to my heart.
I will always love you.
Helen
