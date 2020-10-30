HANNA, IN — Richard J. Gross, 60, of Hanna, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born May 24, 1960, in Valparaiso to Richard W. and Bernice (Blankenbaker) Gross. Rich graduated from Washington Township High School and received his degree in Electronic Engineering Technology from Valparaiso Technical Institute. He made his career as a systems repairman with US Steel Gary Works since 1990, where he was also a member of Local 1066 US Steelworkers. Rich was a faithful member of Davis Wesleyan Church in Hamlet, and he enjoyed fishing, traveling, golfing and spending time with his family and friends. His faith in God was very strong and important to him. He was a wonderful grandfather and an all-around class act. Rich will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, who will be greatly missed.