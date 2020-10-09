Richard J. Klapkowski

Richard was a devoted family man, a hard worker, a perfectionist of his trade. Providing for his family was most important to him and his lifelong project was, with his own two hands, building "their dream home" for his wife and children. In 1987, the sudden death of his beloved wife, Cathie, and as he referred to her as "his one true love," devastated him. After his retirement in 2005, Richard found enjoyment in golfing and traveling. He traveled to many European countries, Mexico, Panama, New Zealand, Tahiti, Hawaii, Alaska, and many other states in the U.S. He cherished his lifelong friends, as well as the friends he made along the way throughout his life. Richard adored spending time with his grandchildren; attending their various events, concerts, sports and activities, at our large family gatherings, or when he would come whistling up to the door to just stop by by for a visit. He loved passing on his knowledge of his trade and life experience to his grandchildren, helping them with many projects. He took great joy in teaching the newest addition to his family, his great-grandson, Blake, to play the card game "War" when Blake came in-town to visit him. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.