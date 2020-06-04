Richard J. LaMere

Richard is survived by 11 children: Rick (Dawn) of Anamosa, Iowa, Arch (Debbie) of Battle Creek, MI, Dave (Donna) of Crown Point, Phil (Diana) of Carmel, IN, Tim (Dana) of Crown Point, Mark (Kathleen) of Crown Point, Mardee (Thomas) Saad of Crown Point, Aimee (Tom) Adams of Crown Point, Dr. Carrie LaMere Anderson, Dan of Crown Point and Bob (Barbara) of Madison, AL; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters: Linda (the late Mike) Danko and Eileen (the late Bill) Cox. He was preceded in death by his wife,: Arlene LaMere; and parents, Joseph LaMere and Eileen Hendron; brothers: Albert LaMere, Donald LaMere, the Rev. Joseph LaMere, and David LaMere; sisters, Jeanne Ann Kiger, Janet Studer and Janet Kondrat. Richard was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus and the Southlake YMCA. He was the retired owner of National Bond & Trust and a graduate of Catholic Central High School Class of 1945.