HIGHLAND, IN - Richard J. Greski, II, "Mac", age 68 of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022.

Visitation with the family will be at the BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN on Monday, December 5, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 PM.

A 9:30 AM visitation and 10:00 AM Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 6, at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.burnskish.com