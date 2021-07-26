Oct. 14, 1934 - July 23, 2021

CREST HILL, IL - Richard J. Meyers, 86, of Crest Hill, IL, and formerly Dyer, IN and The Villages, FL, died Friday, July 23, 2021. Born in Chicago to the late Roy and Anna (Hubacek) Meyers, he graduated from Mt. Carmel High School, attended University of Illinois Circle Campus where he played football, and was a proud Army Veteran. Retired information technology professional and data processing consultant.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Wagner) Meyers (2003); loving father of: Daniel (Wendy) Meyers, Judith Meyers, Matthew (Janet) Meyers, and Christopher (Amber) Meyers; adored grandfather of nine grandchildren; and dear brother of the late Roy J. Meyers.

Visitation Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the FRED C. DAMES FUNERAL HOME, 3200 Black Rd., Joliet. Funeral services Friday, July 30, 2021, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Crest Hill, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Friday at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials National Shrine of St. Jude, (www.shrineofstjude.org) or a charity of the donor's choice appreciated.

To read his complete obituary, visit www.fredcdames.com or for more information, call (815) 741-5500.