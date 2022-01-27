Richard J. Mlynarski

MUNSTER, IN - Richard "Rick" J. Mlynarski(aka Mr M), 72, of Munster, IN passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. He is survived by his son, Philip (Leah) Mlynarski; grandchildren: Gabriel and Kiana Mlynarski; brother, Michael L. Mlynarski; sister, Susan (Joseph) Wienand; numerous cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Leo and Alice Mlynarski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 4:00p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Thomas More School in his memory would be appreciated.

Rick grew up in Hammond and moved to Munster to raise his family. He graduated from Indiana University and was a member of the National Catholic Band Association. He was a Band Director for over 50 years at several Catholic schools in Indiana and Illinois, most recently at St. Thomas More School in Munster. www.kishfuneralhome.net