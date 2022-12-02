BEECHER, IL - Richard J. "Ricky" Mahaffey, age 62, late of Beecher, Illinois, passed away on November 27, 2022. Beloved father of Brett, Shannon, and Kelly Mahaffey. Devoted son of Sandra (nee Hutchings) and the late Ronald Maietta. Dearest brother of the late Susan (Harry) Allison, Ronald (Tracy) Maietta Jr., Suzanne Herbst, Laurie Foote, and Tim (Jennifer) Mahaffey. Ricky is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends as well as his beloved canine companion Mika. He loved the Chicago Bears and working on motorcycles and cars.