BEECHER, IL - Richard J. "Ricky" Mahaffey, age 62, late of Beecher, Illinois, passed away on November 27, 2022. Beloved father of Brett, Shannon, and Kelly Mahaffey. Devoted son of Sandra (nee Hutchings) and the late Ronald Maietta. Dearest brother of the late Susan (Harry) Allison, Ronald (Tracy) Maietta Jr., Suzanne Herbst, Laurie Foote, and Tim (Jennifer) Mahaffey. Ricky is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends as well as his beloved canine companion Mika. He loved the Chicago Bears and working on motorcycles and cars.
Visitation Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) Visitation and Funeral Services Monday, December 5, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment Memory Lane Memorial Park.
