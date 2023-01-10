July 31, 1927 - Jan. 8, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN -

Richard J. Schuffert, age 95, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Westville, IN passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 with his family by his side.

Richard is survived by his children: Carol (Daniel) Nowatzke, Janice (William) Beedle, Richard (Kimberly) Schuffert, Donald (Holly) Schuffert; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Willard (Ethel) Schuffert; sister, Betty Morgan; and his many nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Schuffert; daughter, Sharon Schuffert; great-granddaughter, Imogen Pryor; parents, Michael and Sara Schuffert; sister, Hilda Bilek; and brother, Henry Schuffert.

Richard was a longtime charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and a member of Alliance of Transylvania Saxon Club. He attended Calumet and Horace Mann High Schools and graduated from Commercial Trade School in Chicago. Richard served in the U.S. Army Air Force at the end of World War II. He was a retired millwright and machinist at General American Transportation in East Chicago with 30 years of service. After retirement, Richard worked in the maintenance department at Valparaiso University for over 12 years. He also farmed in Westville for many years.Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 6795 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:30 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dave Adams officiating.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Donations may be given in Richard's name to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Visit Richard's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.