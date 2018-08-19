HAMMOND, IN - Richard J. Starastu, age 84, of Hammond, IN, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Doris (nee Gasparovic); daughter, Karen (Thomas 'Poncho') Malloy of Hammond; son, Richard Jr. of Hammond; sister, Eileen (late Leland) Schwanke of Hebron; aunt, Lillian (late Illiya) Teleshak of Weare, New Hampshire; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna Starastu.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main St. and Kennedy Ave.) from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Minister Randy Harrison officiating. Richard will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN.
Richard graduated from Hammond Tech High School in 1953 and then attended Lincoln Christian College and Purdue University Calumet. He served in the United States Army from 1955-1957 where he spent two of the coldest winters he ever knew stationed in Korea. He retired from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the data processing department. He was formerly employed at Pullman Standard in Hammond. Richard was a longtime member of the First Church of Christ in Highland where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon and Elder. He loved the Lord with all his heart. Richard loved gardening and spending time outside. He was an avid sports fan who cheered for the Chicago Bears and Cubs and Notre Dame Football teams. Richard was most happy being with his loving family and faithful companion, his dog Hershey. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family in his name would be greatly appreciated. Richard will be missed by all who knew and loved him. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com