PORTER, IN - On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Richard John Littke passed away at the age of 65. A funeral service 12:00 noon on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at PIKE FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, The Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the funeral home, prior to the service. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at www.PikeFH.com Richard was born on September 11, 1956 in St. Joseph, Michigan to the late Gus and Marie (Jungiewicz) Littke He was best known in the community through his automobile business, Rich's Quality Motors.