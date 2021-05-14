Richard Joseph 'Dick' Gilbertson

HOBART, IN — Richard Joseph "Dick" Gilbertson, 96, of Hobart, Indiana, passed away in his own home on May 9, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Ella Gilbertson (nee Georgeff); his children, Sylvia Gilbertson (Camillo Castelnuovo), Jody Gilbertson and Rick Gilbertson; his sisters, Frances DuPey, Helen Sutton and Nikkalynn Foster; his grandchildren: Isabel Castelnuovo-Hoffman (Lee), Minor Stokes, Danny Gilbertson and David Gilbertson; and his great-grandchildren, Lucas, Emma and Jacob.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Margaret (nee McQuade), and his sisters, Pat Dyer and Betty Dietrich.

Richard was a proud veteran of World War II, serving as a signalman for the U.S. Navy during the invasion of Normandy and in the Pacific theater, where he survived a torpedo attack.