VALPARAISO, IN - Richard Joseph Massom, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away January 23, 2023. He was born December 24, 1934 in Valparaiso, the son of Joseph and Katherine (Wyland) Massom. Richard was in the National Guard and was a mechanical engineer with Pyramid Engineering Service in Valparaiso. On October 1, 1955 he married Mary Ann Clark, who preceded him in death January 12, 2014.