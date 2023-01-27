 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Joseph Massom

  • 0
Richard Joseph Massom

Dec. 14, 1934 - Jan. 23, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard Joseph Massom, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away January 23, 2023. He was born December 24, 1934 in Valparaiso, the son of Joseph and Katherine (Wyland) Massom. Richard was in the National Guard and was a mechanical engineer with Pyramid Engineering Service in Valparaiso. On October 1, 1955 he married Mary Ann Clark, who preceded him in death January 12, 2014.

Surviving is his daughter Laura Ann (Gregory) O'Neil of Valparaiso, grandson Brandon G. O'Neil, sister Barbara (Bob) Kalina of Valparaiso and brother-in-law Don (Irene) Clark of Hobart. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brother Marvin Lloyd Massom and sister-in-law Irma Massom.

A Memorial Service for Richard and Mary Ann will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM at First Christian Church D.O.C., 1507 Glendale Blvd, Valparaiso, Rev. Tim Trussell-Smith officiating. www.bartholomewnewhard.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The line of royal succession explained with new baby news

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts