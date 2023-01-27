Dec. 14, 1934 - Jan. 23, 2023
VALPARAISO, IN - Richard Joseph Massom, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away January 23, 2023. He was born December 24, 1934 in Valparaiso, the son of Joseph and Katherine (Wyland) Massom. Richard was in the National Guard and was a mechanical engineer with Pyramid Engineering Service in Valparaiso. On October 1, 1955 he married Mary Ann Clark, who preceded him in death January 12, 2014.
Surviving is his daughter Laura Ann (Gregory) O'Neil of Valparaiso, grandson Brandon G. O'Neil, sister Barbara (Bob) Kalina of Valparaiso and brother-in-law Don (Irene) Clark of Hobart. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brother Marvin Lloyd Massom and sister-in-law Irma Massom.
A Memorial Service for Richard and Mary Ann will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM at First Christian Church D.O.C., 1507 Glendale Blvd, Valparaiso, Rev. Tim Trussell-Smith officiating.