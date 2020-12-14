VISTA, CA - Richard Joseph Obsitnik passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours. He was the son of the late George and Helen (Horvat) Obsitnik. He was preceded in death by his brother, George Obsitnik and his son, Michael Obsitnik. He is survived by son, Rick (Kristi) Obsitnik of Chattanooga, TN; nephew, Jim (Sharon) Obsitnik of Daly City, CA; niece, Kathy (Mike) Mose of Portage IN. He was a loving grandfather to Kali, Lily and Alex Obsitnik.

He was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School in Hammond IN and earned a BS in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University in 1956. He retired with US Steel after 32 years and AK Steel after 15 years. After retiring, he moved to sunny Oceanside CA. Rich loved the Southern California weather and was a daily avid golfer and tennis player at Ocean Hills Country Club. He also served as the President of the Homeowners Association for several years and was a driving instructor for senior citizens with AARP. He was a devoted member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.