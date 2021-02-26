Richard Joseph Schott

Jan. 10, 1929 — Feb. 19, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Richard Joseph Schott, 92, of Highland, passed away peacefully Friday, February 19, 2021, at Community Hospital in Munster, IN, after a 7-week long struggle, trying to regain his health after a fall at home. He was born January 10, 1929, to the late Charles "Earl" and Beatrice (nee Buckley) Schott, and grew up in Chicago, IL.

Richard aka "Dick" is survived by his two children, Carol Ann (nee Schott) Vega, of Highland, IN, and James and Michelle Schott, of St John, IN; two grandsons, Alexander Vega and Zachary Schott; and brother-in law, George and Sharon Kauchak. He was uncle to Peggy (nee Schott) and Doug Freud, Donna Schott, Charles and Polly Schott, Robert and Fatima Schott, Jody(nee Kauchak) and Scott Robinson, Jill (nee Kauchak) and Mike Vergara, John Schott, Dr. Paula Young and several great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife, Dolores, and her parents; infant daughter, Karen; parents, Charles and Beatrice Schott; and siblings: Charles and Kathy and Rita Schott, Barbara and William Young and Nancy Schott.