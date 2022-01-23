NOV. 2, 1937 - JAN. 21, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN -Richard Kenneth Eldridge, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Willows Nursing Home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Nov 2, 1937, near Stiritz, Illinois, to Lloyd and Nina Audry (Collins) Eldridge. On April 16, 2012 he married Nancy Beeg. Richard graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1956, and graduated from Southern Illinois University with 4 Master Degrees. Richard loved to collect rocks, prairie plants and gardening. He attended Valparaiso 1st Baptist Church, he was a school teacher in the Trico School System in Ava, Illinois for over 30 years, and was also a basketball coach.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Beeg Eldridge; brothers: Robert (Barbara) Eldridge, Gene (Diane) Eldridge; sister , Barbara (Allen) Mota; a daughter and granddaughter in Alberta Canada; step daughters: Ellen (Eric) Banschbach and Erica (Ted) Lenker; nieces and nephews; step grandchildren; and step great grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his parents and a step son, Emil Beeg, lll.

A visitation for Richard will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, from 3:00PM until the time of service. A service will be held at 5:30PM, with Pastor Jim Patten officiating. A second service will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM at the Murman & Wilson Funeral Home, 211 W. Broadway Blvd, in Johnston City, IL with a burial following at Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Dune's Hospice or the Willows Nursing Home.